30 Sept 2026
Long-acting canine therapy can be administered every three months.
Zoetis has announced the launch of a new antibody therapy for the alleviation of pain associated with osteoarthritis (OA) in dogs in Great Britain.
Lenivia (izenivetmab injection), which was approved by the VMD in May, launched on 24 September.
The treatment is a long-acting canine monoclonal antibody therapy said to provide up to three months of OA pain relief with a single injection.
It binds to nerve growth factor (NGF), a recognised mediator of pain and inflammation, to reduce its effects and it is said to bind to a different site on NGF compared with other monoclonal antibodies.
Zoetis said Lenivia has shown a “sustained reduction in pain”, with effectiveness from seven days after the first injection in a nine-month European field study.
The pharmaceutical giant’s UK general manager, Tim Burgess, said: “Osteoarthritis is a disease we see every day in practice, and the impact on dogs and the people who care for them is very real.
“Lenivia gives veterinary professionals in Great Britain a new, long-acting option that can help alleviate osteoarthritis-associated pain with a single injection lasting up to three months. That longer-dosing interval can also make it easier for owners to remain compliant, which matters in a condition that needs ongoing management.
“We look forward to supporting veterinary professionals as the therapy becomes widely available.”