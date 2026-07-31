31 Jul 2026
Injection said to alleviate pain for three months and address challenges relating to client compliance.
Image © Alexandr / Adobe Stock
Zoetis has announced it has secured VMD approval for a new antibody therapy for the alleviation of pain associated with osteoarthritis in cats.
Described as the first long-acting anti-nerve growth factor (NGF) monoclonal antibody therapy for cats, Zoetis said Portela (relfovetmab injection) can alleviate pain associated with osteoarthritis for up to three months with a single subcutaneous injection.
Portela targets NGF, a recognised mediator of pain and inflammation, and binds to a novel site to alleviate its effects.
The pharmaceutical company said improvements have been observed from as early as the third day after the first injection in a nine-month European field study, while in clinical trials it was found to be well-tolerated.
It follows approval for a similar treatment for dogs, Lenivia, in May.
Zoetis’ regional president of Europe and the Middle East Julia von Gablenz said: “Cat owners often face real practical challenges when it comes to managing their pet’s chronic pain; from the difficulty of giving oral medication to the stress of veterinary visits for a species that finds travel particularly unsettling.
“Portela addresses these challenges directly by alleviating the pain associated with OA with a single injection once every three months, making it easier for both veterinary teams and cat owners to maintain consistent care.”