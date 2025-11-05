5 Nov 2025
Organisers said they have received the highest number of nominations in seven years.
The finalists for the 26th annual Petplan Veterinary Awards have been announced ahead of the ceremony held later this month.
Having previously been staged at BSAVA Congress, the awards will be held at London Vet Show for the first time this year with the ceremony taking place on 20 November.
Officials say they have received more than 41,000 nominations in 2025, surpassing last year’s total exceeding 38,000 and marking the highest number received since 2018.
Selected by an independent panel of industry leaders and experts, the finalists are:
Vet of the Year
• Claire Phillips – Wright and Moreton, Somerford, Cheshire
• Julie Ling – Kirkby in Ashfield Vets4Pets, Kingsway
• Sonya Miles – Highcroft Exotic Vets, Bristol
Vet Nurse of the Year
• Hayley Ford – Old Mill Veterinary Practice, Stornoway
• Joy Shutt – AllPets Veterinary Clinic, Prestatyn
• Rachel Hewson – Belle Vue Veterinary Practice, Wigton, Cumbria
Practice Support Staff of the Year
• Angie Mendez – The 387 Veterinary Centre, Walsall
• Hannah Reid – Westport Veterinary Clinic, South Queensferry
• Louise O’Reilly – Llanrumney Vets4Pets, Cardiff
Practice Manager of the Year
• Debbie-Leigh Edwards – Pool House Veterinary Hospital, Lichfield
• Fiona Leathers – Westport Veterinary Clinic, South Queensferry
• Julie Beacham – Wendover Heights Veterinary Centre
Practice of the Year
• Coastal Veterinary Group, King’s Lynn
• Sanderson Vet, Wirral
• Taylor Vets, Brackley
The finalists are said to embody “the qualities that define veterinary excellence: compassion, teamwork, innovation and a relentless commitment to animal welfare”.
Petplan’s director of trading Joanna Maclennan said: “As the UK’s number one pet insurer, we see first-hand the incredible work veterinary practices do every day.
“The Petplan Veterinary Awards are our way of saying thank you to those who go above and beyond in keeping the nations pets healthy.
“We look forward to celebrating with this year’s exceptional finalists and winners.”