2 Feb 2026
Partnerships will support pets of those experiencing homelessness, people struggling with pet loss and conservation programmes.
The team at Animal Friends, here with representatives from Blue Cross.
A pet insurance company has announced multi-year partnerships with a trio of animal welfare charities that will see it invest more than £1 million annually.
Animal Friends (AFI) has partnered with StreetVet, Blue Cross and the Born Free Foundation to support pet welfare, veterinary care, conservation and policy reform.
The insurance company also has a dedicated emergency fund to provide urgent support to charities facing unforeseen circumstances.
AFI chief executive Richard Mills said: “We believe that every animal deserves a happy and healthy life, and by committing long-term funding, support and advocacy to our three partners, we are committed to creating meaningful and lasting change.
“We’re incredibly proud to stand alongside three charities whose values so strongly reflect our own and those of our customers.”
AFI, which has previously donated more than £110,000 to StreetVet and partnered with the Big Issue for a campaign over Christmas, will support the charity’s mission to provide free veterinary care for pets of people experiencing homelessness.
StreetVet chief executive Zoe Abbotts said: “Animal Friends’ support will make a profound difference to the pets and owners we meet every day at our outreach clinics, through our accredited hostel and day centre scheme or through pet owners experiencing homelessness reaching out for support and help from our clinical team.”
She added: “This long-term collaboration will help us deliver our vital services, deepen our impact and ensure that no pet in a vulnerable situation goes without the care they need and deserve.”
AFI will support Blue Cross’ Pet Loss Service, which helps people struggling with the loss of a pet, and other initiatives in the coming years.
Blue Cross chief executive Chris Burghes said the partnership “allows us to reach even more people and pets with the practical, emotional and veterinary support they need, while strengthening the policy work that protects animals across the UK”.
With Born Free, AFI will work to promote ethical conservation and challenge exploitation of wild animals in Cameroon, Ethiopia and Kenya.
Will Travers, executive president of Born Free, said he is “immensely proud to announce our new three-year partnership”, adding: “Together, we will combine our expertise, resources, and passion to deliver real and lasting impact, from stewarding vital conservation projects and championing ethical tourism, to advocating for stronger animal protection laws and greater awareness of the challenges animals face every day.”
AFI said it has donated more than £9 million to more than 830 animal welfare and conservation charities since it was founded in 1998.