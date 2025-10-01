1 Oct 2025
Three surgeons – a farm vet, small animal vet and mixed-practice vet – have been named on the shortlist.
Farm vet Rosemary Charnley has been announced as one of the finalists.
The BVA has announced the finalists for its Young Vet of the Year Award.
Farm vet Rosemary Charnley, small animal vet Jade Urquhart-Gilmore and mixed practice vet Leah Hunter comprise the shortlist for the prestigious accolade.
The winner will be announced at the BVA Awards, held at BVA headquarters in London on Thursday 16 October.
Dr Charnley has been nominated for her proactive and positive approach to working with farmers and for championing high standards of animal welfare.
The University of Liverpool graduate works with The Cattle Vet in south Wales and has also begun dairy farming herself, which inspired her to complete a master’s degree in cattle nutrition so she could support local farmers with advice.
Dr Charnley said being nominated “is a humbling experience”. She added: “I hope I can be a positive example to all, not only within our varied veterinary profession but also the industries we support.”
Dr Urquhart-Gilmore, lead vet at Crofts Veterinary Practice in Haslemere, Surrey, was nominated for the exceptional care she gives to patients, clients and colleagues.
She is said to have worked to improve communication within her practice, strengthen the links between the clinical and client care teams and enabled the team to share knowledge about cases and CPD by implementing regular case reflections.
Dr Urquhart-Gilmore said she is “honoured to be nominated.” She said: “I love my job and my brilliant team and strive to deliver the best for my patients, clients and team members.
“I’m a passionate advocate for inclusivity and sustainability within our profession and hope to continue championing these in all my work in the future.”
Dr Hunter, of Flett and Carmichael Veterinary Surgeons in Orkney, was nominated for her “extraordinary dedication, compassion and professionalism”.
She said: “I am honoured and humbled to have been named as one of the finalists for this award.
“I feel very lucky to have found a job in a beautiful part of the world within such a caring practice in a lovely community.”
The judging panel will be comprised of BVA president Elizabeth Mullineaux, RCVS president Tim Parkin, Zoetis’ diagnostics national veterinary manager Sophie Duguid and 2024 Young Vet of the Year David Charles.
Dr Mullineaux said: “The past few years have been testing for the veterinary profession, with intense media and public scrutiny and the demand for vet care going up following a rise in pet ownership.
“But despite the additional pressure, on top of what is, at times, a challenging job day-to-day anyway, it is heartening to see the compassion and dedication shown by these young vets.
“We are proud to be able to shine a light on their achievements and commitment and look forward to announcing the winner at our awards in October.”