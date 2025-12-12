12 Dec 2025
BVA calls for new EMS review after placement database axe
The association described the RCVS announcement as “disappointing” as it warned more work was needed to create a “more inclusive system”.
Image © peampath / Adobe Stock.
The BVA has called for a further review of veterinary degrees’ EMS requirements after the RCVS announced the abolition of its national database.
The college announced on Wednesday 10 December that the system would be wound down over the coming months, having only been made available to students in the spring.
The scheme was implemented as part of a wider set of reforms that included a reduction in the number of placement weeks students are expected to complete.
But BVA president Rob Williams argued the college’s latest move highlighted the need for further reform in a statement released within hours of the announcement.
Valuable experience
He said: “EMS provides valuable hands-on experience for vet students but finding the right placement can be challenging, particularly when location, transport and costs are barriers.
“It’s therefore disappointing to hear the RCVS EMS database is being wound down, it had the potential to improve accessibility and the overall experience of placements for students, as well as vet schools and EMS providers.
“Today’s news further cements BVA’s view that EMS requirements of veterinary education need to be reviewed and updated, to ensure a more inclusive system that works for everyone.”
Widespread support
The college’s announcement said “a majority” of vet schools were no longer able to commit themselves to the project despite widespread support from both students and placement providers.
A college spokesperson has now told Vet Times that, at the time of the committee meeting where the decision to end the scheme was taken on 25 November, four vet schools had engaged with the database “at varying levels” since it was rolled out, with 25 placement booking approved by them.
She added that around 90 placements were agreed between students and providers overall, though only a minority had been signed off by the participating schools.
However, she stressed those schools were using the database “in tandem” with their own systems and were already likely to have details of the affected placements.