2 Apr 2026
Group leaders say the sector’s voice is more crucial than ever following business regulators’ review of pet care services.
Independent care providers are being encouraged to reflect on the value of their autonomy as a leading industry group marks its 10th anniversary.
The Federation of Independent Veterinary Practices (FIVP) said the sector’s voice is more important now than ever following the Competition and Markets Authority’s (CMA) investigation of companion animal services.
Officials are now urging practices, whether they are FIVP members or not, to share stories of their care and the contributions they make to their communities.
Last month, it also warned of a potential “monopolisation” of medicines arising from the authority’s final remedy proposals.
Group chair Rita Dingwall said: “Over the past decade, FIVP has been proud to champion the vital role that independent veterinary practices play in communities across the UK.
“Independent practices bring something truly special to the profession – the freedom to shape their services around the needs of their clients, their team members and the animals in their care.
“Since 2016, our mission has been to ensure that these practices have a strong voice, the right support and a connected community behind them.
“As the veterinary landscape continues to evolve, that mission is more important than ever.
“We look forward to continuing to stand alongside independent practices, celebrating their achievements and helping to secure a thriving future for independence in the profession.”
Practices can share their stories by sending a voice note to 07709 836865, while any that are not already federation members are encouraged to email [email protected] for further details.