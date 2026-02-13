13 Feb 2026
New protests have been planned after an RSPCA branch warned closing the school also risked ending a care partnership stretching back nearly three-quarters of a century.
University of Cambridge School of Veterinary Medicine © Mr Ignavy. Licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0 (edited with AI)
A welfare group has warned it may be forced to axe its veterinary care programme if plans to shut a major UK vet school get the go-ahead.
Campaigners have suggested the future of the University of Cambridge’s vet school could be determined within days as they announced plans for two new protests against the closure plan.
But leaders of the Cambridge and District RSPCA branch say they fear a “catastrophic” impact on the wider region if the closure plan does go ahead.
For more than 70 years, the charity has worked with the university’s Queen’s Veterinary School Hospital to provide discounted care for pets from low-income families.
Almost 4,000 treatments were provided last year alone and the branch reports demand for its services is rising.
But its chair, ex-Cambridge graduate and former Defra vet Helen Stearn, said: “The clinic cannot continue without the support of the vet school.
“The clinic prices are about a third to a quarter of a private practice and, as a result of the closure, disadvantaged people and their animals would suffer disproportionately.”
The branch has thrown its weight behind the Save The Vet School campaign, encouraging supporters to voice their concerns directly via its website and by lobbying their MPs.
The campaign, which now claims to have attracted more than 20,000 supporters, is planning to hold a protest rally outside the city’s Great St Mary’s Church next Wednesday 18 February,
A further demonstration is planned to gather there the following Monday 23 February, on the day organisers have indicated they expect a final decision on the school’s future to be made.
So far, the university has not responded to requests for comment on the claim, although a recent RCVS council meeting heard a decision was anticipated this month.