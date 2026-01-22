22 Jan 2026
Concerns were raised at the first college council meeting of the new year, amid questions from both students and schools.
The RCVS has been urged to act over uncertainty affecting applicants for places at the closure-threatened University of Cambridge vet school.
Council members heard today (22 January) that some prospective students have sought advice on whether to keep pursuing applications there or switch to other institutions.
But college president Tim Parkin argued it was a matter for the university alone to address on an individual basis.
The meeting had earlier been told it was understood that a decision on the school’s future had been “pushed back” to around mid-February.
So far, no firm date has been confirmed publicly, although the school is understood to have been given more time to make its case against the plans.
But former college president Sue Paterson reported she felt she could not answer questions raised on the issue at a college event for school careers teachers.
She asked: “What should we be telling people?”
Prof Parkin, who also serves as head of the University of Bristol’s vet school, said they had felt they could not discuss the issue even though it had been raised with them.
He also contrasted the present issue with concerns over the school’s RCVS accreditation, where the college holds the final power.
He said: “We were in a position last year where this was potentially our decision. This is not our decision, so I think it’s very difficult for us to intervene.”
In response, Dr Paterson warned of a “hole” in communications, adding: “Somebody has got to say something.”
But Danielle Greenberg argued the college did not need to comment at this stage because application deadlines for this year had already passed.
The University of Cambridge made no further comment when approached by Vet Times, but referred back to its initial statement announcing the closure plan last month, which stated 2026 admissions would proceed as planned and “support structures” would be put in place for affected students and staff.