1 Apr 2026
Ukrainian vets have faced medicine and equipment shortages while combating increasing cases of rabies.
Crufts volunteer vet team donates to The ProSalus Foundation's Ukraine appeal, (centre left) head vet Andreas Schemel and (centre right) Rita Johnson RVN. Image: Paul Scanlon
A volunteer veterinary team providing free care to dogs at Crufts has donated more than £1,000 to help colleagues in Ukraine.
The vets and nurses from practices across the UK raised funds through donations from dog owners who accessed their on-site service during Crufts.
The volunteer group donated £1,150 to the ProSalus Foundation, a global animal welfare charity working to deliver vital medicines, equipment and financial support in partnership with the Ukrainian Veterinary Medical Foundation.
Since the start of the war in February 2022, vets in Ukraine – some of whom have also served as combat medics and fought on the front lines – have faced shortages of medicine, consumables and equipment, with much of it seconded for emergency human use.
Vet clinics that have remained intact have faced issues with power, with some having to relocate surgical theatres and diagnostic equipment to basement floors for safety.
At the same time, an increasing number of stray animals and wildlife fleeing or injured by the war have required treatment.
Wild animals mixing with stray animals have also significantly increased the threat of diseases such as rabies, with vets increasingly at risk of contracting the disease themselves.
During a pause in vaccination efforts due to the war, Ukrainian officials reported rabies cases increased 2.3 times between 2022 and 2023.
RVN Rita Johnson, part of the Crufts volunteer team, said: “After learning about the challenges facing veterinary teams in Ukraine, the Crufts volunteer vet team wanted to support this appeal to help them continue their vital work.”
ProSalus Foundation vice-president Mark Johnston said: “We were deeply moved to receive this generous donation from the volunteer vet team at Crufts. We thank them for their concern for veterinary teams in Ukraine and the millions of animals caught up in the conflict.
“We hope more vets in the UK will follow their example and help us to help our dedicated Ukrainian colleagues through these desperate times.”
Veterinary professionals can donate medicines, equipment and supplies, or make a financial donation, at the ProSalus website or by contacting Dr Johnston at [email protected].