21 May 2026
Tickets for the event are on sale with early-bird pricing available until the end of July.
How to have difficult conversations in practice around costs and diffusing complaints will be among the key topics covered at BSAVA Alba when it returns to Glasgow this autumn.
Held at the Crowne Plaza in Glasgow on 25-26 September, the two-day event offers up to 12 hours of CPD for delegates.
A diverse programme of lectures and panel discussions featuring 11 expert speakers, as well as small group learning and practical workshops, will be available across multiple streams for vets, nurses and students.
The congress will feature updates on the Competition and Markets Authority’s final remedies for the sector and reform of the Veterinary Surgeons Act, while key clinical sessions will cover dentistry, anaesthesia, behaviour, contextualised care in surgery and medicine and more.
BSAVA’s head of partnerships and events, Sarah Fitzpatrick, said: “We’re delighted to once again bring BSAVA Alba to the heart of Glasgow.
“It’s a fantastic opportunity for the veterinary community in Scotland and beyond to come together, share knowledge and connect.
“We’re confident the programme offers real value whatever your role in the profession.”
The association has ruled out a potential revival of its flagship congress but said community building at smaller events such as BSAVA Alba is “a very key part” of its strategy moving forward.
Tickets are on sale for the event, with early-bird pricing available until 31 July – more information on tickets and the full programme can be found at www.bsavaalba.com.