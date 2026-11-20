20 Nov 2026
Professor Sir Jonathan Van Tam delivered a key BVA lecture.
Vets have been urged to reflect on changes to their profession and government structures they work within when considering how to respond to a major disease outbreak.
The message was delivered by England’s former deputy chief medical officer, Professor Sir Jonathan Van-Tam, in the Wooldridge Memorial Lecture at London Vet Show today (20 November).
Drawing on his government experience, Sir Jonathan reflected on the public “trauma” inflicted during both the COVID-19 pandemic and the 2001 foot-and-mouth disease crisis.
He urged the sector not to prepare to “fight the last war”, but consider issues such as the number of current vets who experienced that outbreak and changes to government agencies since then.
He told delegates: “I can’t answer those questions for you. I can do the easy bit and pose those questions that I think we need to think about.”
The comments came just 24 hours after a panel of senior vets debated disease preparedness in response to a BVA survey that found just 28% of respondents had confidence in the sector’s current disease readiness.
Sir Jonathan highlighted potential challenges in recruiting potential participants in treatment trials for the veterinary sector as he recalled how the NHS structures helped to secure tens of thousands of patients to trial a potential COVID-19 treatment during the pandemic.
But he argued that issues of disease preparedness should be treated as matters of national security and to be taken out of the “political cycle”.
Sir Jonathan also endorsed the one health philosophy but cautioned partnerships could become “strained”, particularly internationally, during major outbreaks because of the need for governments to prioritise the protection of their own citizens.