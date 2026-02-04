4 Feb 2026
Jonathan Ruben is due back in court for sentencing later this week.
Jonathan Ruben.
A former vet who sexually abused children at a summer camp in Leicestershire has now admitted drugging his wife.
Jonathan Ruben, 76, will be sentenced on Friday after pleading guilty to a new charge of administering a poison or noxious substance at Leicester Crown Court today (4 February).
He had previously admitted 17 other offences, including two sexual offences against boys under 13 and three counts of making indecent images of children.
A not guilty plea in relation to a separate charge of assault by penetration on a boy under 13 was accepted by the Crown at a subsequent hearing in December.
The court was told that Ruben, of Ruddington, Nottinghamshire, had administered temazepam to his wife to ensure she did not wake up while he was abusing children at a summer camp last July.
Mary Prior KC, prosecuting, said Ruben had requested a voluntary interview in which he revealed the crime, the Leicester Mercury reported.
As he entered his guilty plea, Ruben, who has been remanded back into custody until his sentencing hearing, said he was “so sorry”.
Leicestershire Police said its public portal remains open for information or concerns about the case to be raised.