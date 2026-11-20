20 Nov 2026
RCVS leaders insisted professional feedback “does matter” as they urged delegates to have their say during the ongoing consultation process.
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Plans to develop a new specialist training programme for general practitioners will benefit the entire veterinary sector and its patients, senior RCVS figures have claimed.
Hundreds of professionals have already taken part in a consultation on the proposed pathway, which is due to close next week.
But college director of education Linda Prescott-Clements insisted it was not too late to influence the project’s development during a London Vet Show presentation.
She told delegates: “This is not set in stone. Your feedback does matter.”
Under the current plans, the programme would take four years to complete on a full-time basis, though the 19 November session was told provision would also be made for part-time learning with “step on” and “step off” points.
The sessions also heard that methods were being explored to allow existing learnings, such as work towards advanced practitioner status, to count towards the qualification.
Dr Prescott-Clements described the project as both “ambitious” and “timely”, pointing out that the European Board of Veterinary Specialisation (EBVS) is currently carrying out its own work in the area.
But despite questions about how its quality would be guaranteed, she argued the sector’s evidence based would be enhanced through the course’s research requirements.
She said: “That will benefit the whole profession. The whole profession can take advantage of the advances they make as a learner.”
Peter O’Hagan, a member of the working group that developed the new syllabus, suggested the advantages would also be seen more widely through what he described as “more efficient” care.
He said: “If we can reduce the number of complications we see in practice, businesses are going to benefit from that and so are our clients.”
Speaking from the floor, former BVA president Robin Hargreaves praised the detail and structure of the proposal in its present form.
But he also voiced concerns that it could make clinicians who choose not to follow the path feel “inadequate” without specific action to prevent it.
He said: “We have to do something to show that time served experience is massively important.”
Dr Prescott-Clements acknowledged there was a need to monitor the issue, though she insisted the project was not intended to create a new “hierarchy” within the profession.
The results of the consultation, which ends Monday 30 November, are due to go to the college’s education committee in February and council in March. More than 400 professionals are said to have taken part in the process so far.
The consultation survey and full curriculum paper are available via the college’s website.