16 Nov 2026
Vets have until 30 November to have their say on the proposed curriculum.
Vets have a few more weeks to respond to a consultation on a proposed curriculum for speciality training in veterinary primary care.
RCVS leaders have hailed the “first of its kind” document as they invited both current and future clinicians to share their views over the coming weeks.
The paper’s release on 2 November followed final approval for the new programme at a council meeting in June and a series of stakeholder events that officials claim showed a “strong appetite” for the training.
College president Tim Hutchinson said the consultation marked a “really important milestone in veterinary education”.
He added: “The document is the first of its kind to be published and enables general practice to be recognised and valued as a specialty in its own right.
“While we understand that not all vets wish to undertake further structured training, this programme would provide an additional opportunity for those looking to progress their career in a clinical context, beyond the existing ‘advanced practitioner’ route.
“In turn, this could help strengthen the workforce, increase personal motivation and job satisfaction, and support the continued advancement of animal health and welfare.”
The proposed curriculum, developed as part of the Veterinary Clinical Career Paths (VCCP) which began two years ago, is divided into five domains – clinical capability, communication and collaborative relationships, leadership, scholarship and professionalism.
Completed over a four-year period, the course would offer workplace-based training incorporating both clinical and professional modules alongside research work.
Senior vice-president and education committee chair Tim Parkin said: “GP vets are the backbone of the veterinary profession and this programme will support the development of accomplished leaders while also encouraging the completion and publication of research and scholarship.
“We are urging as many veterinary professionals as possible to share their feedback on the proposed curriculum.
“Their input will help shape a programme that recognises general practice as a speciality in its own right and to ensure that veterinary primary care continues to advance.”
Consultation responses can be submitted until 5pm on Monday 30 November. Although the survey is focused primarily on vets, other members of the veterinary team and undergraduate students are also welcome to contribute.
The full curriculum paper is available via the college website. Questions about the new course can also be emailed to [email protected]