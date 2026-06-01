1 Jun 2026
Vet practices have been encouraged to send unused equipment, medicines and consumables to colleagues in Ukraine.
Mark Johnston of the ProSalus Foundation (right) accepts some of the larger equipment from Sinead Armstrong of Ark Vets, Ewell.
A charity supporting vets in Ukraine has thanked a Surrey veterinary practice for a substantial donation of equipment.
Ark Vets, an independent practice in Ewell, near Epsom, has donated a broad range of clinical, surgical, anaesthetic and diagnostic equipment for use by colleagues in Ukraine, as well as consumables and patient comforts.
The ProSalus Foundation is working in partnership with the Ukrainian Small Animal Veterinary Association (USAVA) to match the donations to the needs of practices that have been depleted of equipment during the war.
Ark Vets’ donations, organised by vet and practice owner Sinead Armstrong, include a digital processor together with a grid suitable for x-raying larger animals, an electric lift table, an electrosurgery unit and a selection of surgical instruments.
Veterinary equipment manufacturer and distributor Burtons is accepting donated equipment from UK practices and consolidating shipments for onward delivery to Ukraine.
Clinicians in Ukraine have had much of their equipment either destroyed in the war or seconded by the government for human use, all while dealing with rising rabies cases throughout the country.
Mrs Armstrong said: “When we heard about the ProSalus Foundation appeal and the situation facing veterinary colleagues in Ukraine, it was an easy decision.
“Like many practices, we had upgraded various pieces of equipment over the years and had items in good working order that were simply sitting unused.
“It felt completely wrong to keep them on a shelf when colleagues in Ukraine are trying to look after patients with so little.”
The vet thanked Burtons and ProSalus for taking on the logistics and co-ordinating with USAVA, adding: “I would encourage every UK practice to have a look around – you may be surprised at what could be put to good use elsewhere.”
ProSalus vice-president Mark Johnston added: “On behalf of our colleagues at USAVA and the practices they support, I would like to thank Sinead and Ark Vets very sincerely.
“We hope their example will encourage other UK practices to look around their stores and see what they too might be able to contribute.
“Almost any piece of working equipment, surgical instrument, consumable or medication that is sitting unused in the UK could be quietly transformative for a colleague trying to look after their patients in Ukraine.”
Practices wishing to donate are asked to contact Dr Johnston at [email protected] for further information or visit the charity’s website.