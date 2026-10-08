8 Oct 2026

‘Informative and enlightening’ topics to be explored at RCVS Fellowship Day

Leading clinicians and academics will discuss one health, animals in sport and the treatment of conformational disorders at the day, which celebrates the induction of the college’s new fellows.

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Fellowship board chair Niall Connell, who will host the day, describes the discussions as being "meaningful and thought-provoking".