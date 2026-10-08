8 Oct 2026
Leading clinicians and academics will discuss one health, animals in sport and the treatment of conformational disorders at the day, which celebrates the induction of the college’s new fellows.
Fellowship board chair Niall Connell, who will host the day, describes the discussions as being "meaningful and thought-provoking".
One health, the use of animals in sport and entertainment and conformational disorders will be on the agenda at this year’s RCVS Fellowship Day.
Held on 26 November at One Great George Street in London, the event will see 39 new fellows inducted into the fellowship, including BVA past-presidents Rob Williams and Anna Judson.
Highlights at this year’s event include a keynote speech from Sarah Cleaveland, professor of comparative epidemiology at the University of Glasgow’s Institute of Biodiversity, Animal Health and Comparative Medicine.
Prof Cleaveland, who was awarded the Royal Society’s Leeuwenhoek Medal and Lecture in 2017 for her work to eradicate rabies, will discuss “One health: pragmatic actions for better health.”
Interactive debates, “Should we be using animals in sport and entertainment in the 21st century?” and “Do or die? Treating inherited conformational disorders or tackling their causes?” will also feature.
RCVS Fellowship Board chair Niall Connell, who will host the day, said the keynote speech “promises to be both informative and enlightening” while the discussions will be “meaningful and thought-provoking”.
He added: “Fellowship Day is a key highlight in the fellowship calendar.
“Each year, it provides a valuable opportunity to celebrate the outstanding achievements of our new Fellows and recognise their significant contributions to the profession.
“It is also a chance to appreciate the breadth of expertise, experience and perspectives that make up our Fellowship as a whole.”