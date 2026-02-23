23 Feb 2026
Police admit they cannot give definitive answers to all owners affected by Oaveed Rahman’s crimes.
Oaveed Rahman has been jailed for five years and barred from keeping animals for life. Image: Essex Police
A man who ran a rescue centre where dozens of dogs were found dead has been jailed for five years.
Police said the impact of Oaveed Rahman’s offences had been felt right across the UK as they admitted the full extent of his crimes may never be known.
Rahman, 26, was also barred from keeping animals for life when he was sentenced at Basildon Crown Court on Friday 20 February.
He had previously pleaded guilty to 11 charges of fraud by false representation and one of causing unnecessary suffering to an animal, before admitting possession of a banned XL bully at Friday’s hearing.
The remains of 41 dead dogs were discovered during searches of Rahman’s home in Crays Hill, Billericay, which began in May last year.
He claimed to be running a charity, called Save A Paw, which offered rehoming and rehabilitation services.
But the court heard vet Amy Fraser, who attended the scene with police had described seeing bodies with maggots and rats around the site’s kennels.
In a statement read to the court, she added: “I can honestly say what I smelt and saw was the most horrific thing I have ever seen.”
Although the court was told Rahman was remorseful and experts could not understand why he had committed his crimes, Judge Richard Conley said no sentence he could impose could “adequately reflect the justifiable anger and disgust at what you have done”, the Independent reported.
He added: “Some wrongs, simply, cannot be put right.”
Speaking after the hearing, Supt Leigh Norris, of Essex Police, said Rahman had been left with “no option” but to plead guilty and thanked everyone who had shared information with them.
He added: “It’s hard to put into the words the effect Rahman’s offending has had, not just in Basildon and Essex, but across the country.
“We may never truly know the extent of his offending. The remains of a number of animals were unfortunately unidentifiable.
“We would dearly love to have been able to update every previous owner who made a report to us, but this was not possible. The loss which previous owners feel is not lost on us.”