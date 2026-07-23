23 Jul 2026
Medivet announces new operational partner role
New role described as the “natural evolution” of Medivet’s partnership model.
Charlotte Morgan and Medivet UK CEO Ben Jacklin.
Medivet and Partners has announced the introduction of a new operational partner role, with one of the first vets to fill it set to become a partner in seven of its central London practices from January 2027.
Medivet’s partnership director Charlotte Morgan – who helps surgeons interested in becoming a practice partner through the process – will take on the new role and become a co-owner in each of the practices herself.
Medivet described the new role as the “natural evolution” of its partnership model and one that is important to its transition to being fully partner-led by 2027.
It said that while its traditional partner roles focus on leading one or two practices, operational partners will support and develop multiple practices, working with clinical teams to strengthen operations, share best practice and shape the clinics’ long-term strategy.
‘Future partners’
Dr Morgan will also help identify opportunities for future partners within the practices as they evolve.
She said: “Over the past two years, I’ve had the privilege of speaking to so many inspirational veterinary professionals about partnership, and through those conversations I realised it was something I wanted for myself.
“I’ve always believed in the partnership model and the opportunities it creates and seeing so many partners succeed has only strengthened that belief.
“I’m excited to become a partner myself and to work alongside the fantastic teams across these practices as we continue to grow and develop them together.”
In May, Medivet said it ended the financial year 65% partner-led, up from 40% a year prior.