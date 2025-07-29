29 Jul 2025
Detectives are continuing to appeal for information in connection with the murders of a government vet and her two children in Northern Ireland last week.
Vanessa Whyte (centre) with Sarah Rutledge and James Rutledge. Image: Police Service of Northern Ireland.
A man suspected of murdering a government vet and her two children in Northern Ireland last week has also died.
Vanessa Whyte, 45, her son James Rutledge, 14, and her daughter Sara Rutledge, 13, were fatally injured in a shooting at their home in Maguiresbridge, County Fermanagh last Wednesday (23 July).
Last night, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) confirmed that Ian Rutledge, 43, had died in hospital following the incident.
Although detectives are continuing to appeal for information, the force had previously indicated it did not expect to make any arrests in connection with the shootings.
The funerals of Ms Whyte, James and Sara are due to take place in Ms Whyte’s home town of Barefield, County Clare in the Republic of Ireland this Saturday (2 August).
The three, who were also prominent members of local Gaelic football and hurling clubs, were also remembered with a minute’s silence ahead of the All-Ireland Senior football final at Croke Park in Dublin on Sunday.
Anyone with information connected to the shootings is asked to contact the PSNI on 101, quoting reference number 276 of 23 July. Information can also be provided online via the force’s website.