3 Feb 2026
Sam Strain warned of widespread and enduring concern as he took up his new presidential role.
New BVA NI branch president Sam Strain.
The new president of the BVA’s Northern Ireland branch has pledged to act quickly if medicine supply problems emerge following the implementation of new, post-Brexit, rules.
Government figures have so far rejected fears of a potential crisis over their new protocols, which came into force at the start of this year.
But Sam Strain warned the issue was not settled as he made his first speech in his new role at the group’s annual meeting in Lisburn last week (29 January).
He said: “With the grace period on access to veterinary medicines ending in December, there remains significant concern around the availability of medicines within NI, particularly as stocks carried over from the previous year run down.
“Over the next few months, we’ll monitor medicine availability and how the new schemes put in place by the UK Government are working and respond quickly should issues arise.”
Dr Strain, who also serves as chief executive of Animal Health and Welfare NI, paid tribute to the work of his predecessor, Kirsten Dunbar and said he was “honoured” to be stepping into the presidential role.
He reiterated calls for members to contribute to the newly launched Defra consultation on legislative reform proposals.
But, under a theme of Healthy Animals, Healthy People, Healthy Environment, he said he also wanted to improve understanding of what he sees as a “three-way interaction”.
He said: “The health of animals under our care is inextricably linked to the health and well-being of people and of our shared environment.
“We need to ask ourselves – what current and emerging approaches can be used in horizon scanning and improving our understanding of current and future disease threats?
“In what ways can the veterinary profession, in its range of capacities, develop new tools and interventions to protect the wellbeing of people? How can animal health measures contribute to environmental improvement and meeting emission targets?”