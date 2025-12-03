3 Dec 2025
MPs claimed ministers had their “heads in the sand” on the issue during a debate in Westminster.
Image: Aha-Soft / Adobe Stock
The UK Government is now “satisfied” there are no veterinary medicines whose loss of supply would bring severe consequences to Northern Ireland under new, post-Brexit, arrangements.
A Defra minister today (3 December) defended its handling of the issue following recent criticism from peers and professional organisations including veterinary bodies.
But MPs have warned continuing concerns over the issue “can no longer be ignored”, amid claims that mechanisms intended to address emerging problems were not working.
The Government has already outlined plans for internal market and health situation schemes, to be implemented from 1 January, which it claims will enable clinicians to access the products they need when they need them.
But concerns have been growing in recent days about how those systems will operate in practice and the proportion of products that could be affected by a halt in supplies under the new rules.
Ulster Unionist MP Robin Swann, who opened the debate, said: “Northern Ireland’s farming, veterinary and animal welfare sectors are facing a potential crisis that can no longer be ignored.”
While the debate has so far focused largely on the implications for farmers, the session also heard concerns about the potential impact on pet owners, particularly where their animals require specific dietary products.
Mr Swann later added: “Northern Ireland cannot be left exposed. A secure settlement on veterinary medicines is essential for animal health, for human health and the future of our agri-food sector.”
In response, Defra minister Emma Hardy said securing future supplies remained a “core government priority” and insisted they were still confident that any disruption would be limited.
She also reported new analysis had reduced the number of products that were both at risk of being discontinued and causing significant disruption from the “fewer than 20” anticipated in June to only six now.
She continued: “Following extensive engagement and detailed analysis, we are now satisfied that none of these discontinuations would lead to a health situation or other significant adverse impacts.”
Ms Hardy insisted the Government was not complacent and would respond to issues that emerge after 1 January as she pleaded for all parties to “work together on this”.
But DUP MP Carla Lockhart claimed ministers at both Westminster and Stormont had their “heads in the sand” and described the working group set up to consider issues relating to veterinary medicines as “absolutely useless”.
She said: “For us, there is no mechanism for actually raising concerns and them actually being taken seriously.”