3 Aug 2026
The 2027 awards, applications for which have now opened, will feature new and expanded categories to provide greater recognition for different areas of QI.
Applications for the 2027 RCVS Knowledge Quality Improvement (QI) Awards are now open.
The awards categories have been refreshed for the next edition of the awards to cover more QI techniques than previous incarnations, which primarily focused on clinical audits.
Applications are invited from any member of the veterinary practice team from a range of settings including first opinion, referral and ambulatory services and higher education facilities.
Projects put forward may involve any species and should be delivered through collaborative practice, demonstrating effective use of QI methods and data, a significant measurable impact and thoughtful reflection.
QI clinical lead at RCVS Knowledge Julie Gibson said: “For me, the awards have always recognised the excellence of locally led projects and provided a platform to showcase the very best.
“In that respect, this year is no different. However, to better reflect the wide range of quality improvement projects, we’ve restructured our award categories.
“The heart of the awards remains; a belief that veterinary care is safer, kinder and more effective for animals, the people who care for them and the environment when those delivering it are empowered to work collaboratively on improvements.”
Winners and runners-up of the 2026 awards were recently celebrated at Royal College Day.
Applications close in January 2027. More details can be found at the RCVS Knowledge website.