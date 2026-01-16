16 Jan 2026
Organisations argued “reducing veterinary training capacity represents a strategic weakness in the UK's health infrastructure”.
University of Cambridge School of Veterinary Medicine © Mr Ignavy. Licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0 (edited with AI)
The Royal College of Pathologists (RCPath) and British Society of Veterinary Pathologists (BSVP) have become the latest to protest the proposed closure of the University of Cambridge’s vet school.
Enormous opposition has followed the university’s revelation its School of the Biological Sciences had recommended it cease veterinary education, including from a BVA-led coalition of 20 veterinary organisations calling on the institution to reject the proposal.
Now, the RCPath and BSVP have lent their weight to such calls in an open letter.
The organisations expressed “profound concern” at the news and said they “advocate strongly for the continuation of this vital programme”.
The letter continued: “While we understand the university faces complex challenges, the decision to close the veterinary medicine programme would have far-reaching consequences that extend well beyond veterinary medicine.
“The closure would weaken the UK’s capacity to respond to zoonotic disease threats and would reduce the pool of veterinarians available to work in public health, government agencies, and research institutions that protect human populations.”
The organisations noted the UK’s shortage of veterinary professionals, adding: “The closure would reduce capacity to address animal health challenges, which have ethical implications and economic consequences for agriculture, companion animal care and wildlife conservation.
“At a time when global health security depends on one health approaches, reducing veterinary training capacity represents a strategic weakness in the UK’s health infrastructure.”
It concluded: “The RCPath and BSVP respectfully urges the University of Cambridge to reconsider the recommendation to close the veterinary medicine programme.
“To recognise the broader implications for human health, pandemic preparedness, and one health research.
“To provide the necessary support and investment to ensure the programme can achieve full accreditation and continue its mission of producing world-class veterinary professionals and pathologists.
“And to consider the unique role that Cambridge plays in the national and international landscape of veterinary education and one health research.”
A decision regarding the proposed closure expected to be made at a general board meeting around now is thought to have been postponed with no new date fixed, in order to give the vet school more time to prepare its case against it.
The university’s own Department of Veterinary Medicine has led the backlash against the recommendation, while vet and MP Danny Chambers and former United Nations’ CVO Keith Sumption – a Cambridge alumnus – are among those to speak out against it.
The British Veterinary Union and Association of Veterinary Students are among those to back the department’s “Save the Vet School” campaign, which has been supported by almost 17,000 people.