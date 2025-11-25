25 Nov 2025
Veterinary Client Mediation Service reports fewer cost complaints from pet owners across three-month period.
Image © famveldman / Adobe Stock
Fresh figures from a veterinary conciliation group have revealed pet owner complaints relating to costs of care have fallen.
The Veterinary Client Mediation Service (VCMS) shared its quarterly complaints data for the three-month period between May and July 2025, during which time it received 961 enquiries, up from 917 during the same quarter last year.
Fees and charges were the core issue in just one in seven (approximately 14%) of complaints, down 8% year-on-year from 2024.
The cost of veterinary care has been a pressing topic in the industry of late; the Competition and Markets Authority’s suite of provisional remedies for the sector included the publication of price lists, the implementation of a price comparison website and a £16 price cap on prescriptions.
Several bodies, including the BVA and the Federation of Independent Veterinary Practices, have argued the price cap and requirement to inform owners they may be able to secure medicines cheaper online is unlikely to lead to lower vet costs and could result in them increasing as practices recoup lost revenue.
PDSA’s 2025 PAW Report revealed 51% of owners are worried about being able to afford veterinary care, while between 41% and 56% of cat, dog and rabbit owners say owning a pet is more expensive than expected.
VCMS head Jennie Jones said: “There’s a lot of talk in the press about costs, but pure fees and charges complaints were actually a very small part of our work during the last quarter.”
The main issue for almost two-thirds of complaints (63%) was standards of care, which was up 5% on the previous year.
VCMS said just over a quarter (26%) of the enquiries it received in the quarter went to mediation, while almost the same percentage (25%) were concluded, and it maintained a resolution rate of 78%.
Mrs Jones added: “How fees link into concerns about standards of care is the big one, and this is because it’s a particularly emotive subject for animal owners – they want to ensure their pets are getting the best care available.
“With records issues and disagreements over treatment plans on the rise, it’s definitely an area where we can share insight with vets to help improve communication and clarity, particularly with regards to agreeing clear expectations.”