5 Mar 2026
College officials said the fees offer ‘good value for money’ with a smaller increase compared with previous years.
The RCVS has announced that veterinary surgeons’ annual registration fees will increase by 3% this year.
Renewal fees, due by 1 April, will cost £431 this year following approval of the increase by RCVS council members and the Privy Council, which also approved a further 3% rise for 2027/28.
The increases follow a 4% rise in fees in 2025 and a 6% increase imposed in 2024.
Vet nurse renewal fees will increase from £84 to £89 when their renewal period opens this autumn, a rise of almost 5%.
College treasurer Tshidi Gardiner said: “This is a small increase in our fees largely in line with current inflation levels.
“The unique set-up of the RCVS means it remains good value for money compared to other professions where separate fees would have to be paid to a regulator and royal college.
“The small fee increase will be used to help deliver both our everyday activities and our new ambitious strategic plan, which includes aims such as achieving new legislation, reviewing the Codes of Professional Conduct and supporting guidance, and continuing to support the professions through activities such as the Mind Matters Initiative, RCVS Academy and career development.”
An additional £37 – making a total of £468 – will be charged to vets who haven’t paid in full by 1 May, while those who have not paid by 1 June will be at risk of being removed from the register.