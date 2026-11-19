19 Nov 2026
RCVS chief executive Lizzie Lockett said she was “not afraid” the manual shows the college is “not entirely working to good modern practice”.
Image: RCVS
The RCVS will publish documents detailing its governance of the veterinary sector despite concerns it could “aggravate” discussions over its future role as a regulator.
A draft of the college’s governance manual – a broad digitised summary of its governance and structure set to be uploaded to its website as a series of live, updateable web pages – was approved at an RCVS Council meeting on 5 November.
Council member Linda Ford described the manual as a “great piece of work”, but she said: “My comment is one of unintended consequences.
“Given the bigger picture, the direction of travel, our positioning as a regulator, and all that’s been said and being considered currently about that balance between being a regulator and being a royal college, what consolidating this does in this document is aggravate that conversation, I believe, because it highlights how mixed up our governance is at the moment in terms of our hats as a royal college and as a regulator.
“So I’m questionable – not [of] its accuracy or its usefulness in terms of understanding – but that it may have an unintended consequence if we publish it now, in this way, to further highlight the fact that there’s quite a lot that does need to change in order to meet what I believe the requirements will be around the new world and balancing those two hats.”
Ms Ford urged the college to re-examine the manual with that perspective in mind.
The future of the RCVS has been the subject of much discussion over recent months, with a Government white paper on reform of the Veterinary Surgeon’s Act in the summer refusing to rule out separating its regulatory and professional leadership functions.
Defra said it agrees there are “benefits” to keeping the two functions together, but added it will consider separating them “if it becomes apparent that this scope is not manageable for one organisation”.
Responding to Ms Ford’s request, chief executive Lizzie Lockett said the team can certainly bear her point in mind as they go back through the documents.
Miss Lockett added: “Pretty much all of this will change if we do get the new legislation, and we are where we are; I’m not afraid of putting it out there and showing that we’re not entirely working to good modern practice.
“Providing it’s accurate and truthful, I’m not too worried about it because we definitely know that what we do now is not ideal.”
Council member Helen Grantham accepted Ms Ford’s point, but felt the document is “helpful” for showing what changes the college should consider going forward.
She added: “I would probably be in the camp of doing some incremental change to get us a bit more [in line with] what we know will be coming, rather than doing a massive bang at the end.”