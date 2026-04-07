7 Apr 2026
Topics of discussion are likely to include the CMA’s final remedies, a new Veterinary Surgeons Act and the VN Visions project.
Image: RCVS
The RCVS has announced the return of its Regional Question Time in May as senior officials face questions in Edinburgh.
The free event, which could count for up to three hours of CPD, will take place at Novotel Edinburgh Park on Wednesday 20 May, starting with a meal and drinks at 6.30pm followed by the programme starting an hour later.
The college will provide an update on its latest activities before fielding questions from attending veterinary professionals.
RCVS president Tim Parkin, VN Council chair Belinda Andrews-Jones, chief executive Lizzie Lockett and senior vice-president Linda Belton will be among the officials in attendance.
Discussions held throughout the evening will be audience-led, but potential topics may include the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) investigation, the benefits of a new Veterinary Surgeons Act, the VN Vision project, the impact of VetGDP and the Practice Standards Scheme.
Professor Parkin said: “It’s an important time for the professions, and I’m looking forward to meeting colleagues in Scotland as we navigate this period of change together so we can come out stronger.
“By May, DEFRA’s consultation on a new Veterinary Surgeons Act will have closed, but our RQT offers a great opportunity to discuss what it could mean for the professions both in day-to-day practice and in terms of regulation.”
He said there “will be plenty to discuss” with the CMA, which published its final remedies for the sector on Tuesday (24 March).
He added: “Ongoing engagement with the professions is vital in shaping the college’s work, so I encourage you to come along and get involved.”
Veterinary professionals can register to attend the evening for free at Eventbrite.