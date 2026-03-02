2 Mar 2026
Former vet assaulted and threatened ex-partner, sent the RCVS false references in her name and deemed to have misled a vet practice after being struck off.
Image © stadtratte / Adobe Stock
The RCVS’ disciplinary committee has rejected a restoration application made by a former vet who was removed from the register after assaulting his ex-partner.
Matthew Makepeace was struck off in April 2024 after he was convicted of assaulting his then-partner, in an attack which involved him biting and attempting to strangle her, back in 2022.
The former surgeon had later admitted to sending her threatening, abusive and “grossly disrespectful” WhatsApp messages several months after his sentencing.
He was also found to have submitted a false character reference to the RCVS, purported to have been written by her on his behalf, stating they “still live happily together” and that “his behaviour has drastically improved”.
Mr Makepeace submitted the reference without her consent and forged her signature on it.
While the disciplinary committee found nothing to suggest Mr Makepeace would be of harm to animals, it shared the original committee’s concerns there may be “deep-seated attitudinal failings” and suggested he “acknowledged wrongdoing but not the scale of his behaviour” or “the profound unacceptability of this behaviour from a vet”.
During the restoration hearing, the disciplinary committee was also informed Mr Makepeace had contacted a veterinary practice in September 2024 asking for work experience.
In an email to Chestergates Veterinary Specialists, Mr Makepeace introduced himself in the opening line as “I’m a vet” and made no mention of his removal from the RCVS register.
He did two-and-a-half days’ work experience shadowing other vets performing surgery but was said not to have treated or diagnosed any animals himself.
While Mr Makepeace argued he had portrayed himself as a vet in the email correspondence accidentally, the committee said the email contained “deliberate and careful wording”, adding: “This is not an error or a poorly worded communication but a calculated attempt to mislead Chestergates.”
Committee chair Kathryn Peaty concluded: “The committee cannot restore someone to the register who is not fit by virtue of their repeated dishonest and unacceptable conduct, without insight into the impact of the lack of probity by a vet.
“For all these reasons, the committee is not persuaded that Mr Makepeace is fit to be restored to the register and his application has been refused.”