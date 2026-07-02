2 Jul 2026
Manchester Cat Clinic also celebrated a hat-trick of honours for the third year in a row.
Sanderson Vet in the Wirral was crowned Best UK Vet for the second year running.
Sanderson Vet in the Wirral has been crowned Best UK Vet for the second year running in a record-breaking year for the awards.
The practice received 1,407 four and five-star reviews to secure the gold award at this year’s BestUKVets Awards, in which pet owners submitted more than 32,000 reviews.
Old Registry Veterinary Centre and Briar House Vets took the silver and bronze awards, respectively.
New categories this year were Best Mixed Practice and Best Home Euthanasia Service.
Main category winners:
· Best Equine Vets – Nova Equine Vets
· Best Referral Vets – Willows Veterinary Centre & Referral Service
· Best Mobile Vets – MobiVET
· Best Small Practice – Weeley Veterinary Centre
· Best Cat Clinic – Manchester Cat Clinic
· Best Home Euthanasia Service – Paws in Peace
· Best Mixed Practice – The Coach House Veterinary Surgeons, Burlyns Surgery
VetHelpDirect chief executive Susie Samuel said: “Every year, the best part of the awards is seeing what the recognition means to the teams in the room.
“These are people who spend every day caring for animals and supporting their owners, often through very difficult moments.
“To hear their clients say thank you in such numbers is incredibly powerful.”
Manchester Cat Clinic celebrated a hat-trick of honours for the third consecutive year, having been crowned Best Vets in Greater Manchester, Best Cat Clinic and named among the Top 25 Veterinary Practices in the UK each year since 2024.
Founded in 2023, the clinic has won a raft of accolades during its short time in operation, including being named winner of the start up category and the overall winner at the SPVS Veterinary Business Excellence Awards in 2024.
It was also named the Best Start Up Vets in the UK at the BestUKVets Awards and became the first vet practice in the UK to receive triple accreditation from the Living Wage Foundation last year.
Director and co-founder Ellie Lee said: “As a small independent startup, we’ve poured our blood, sweat and tears into making the practice as good as it can be, so to receive this kind of recognition for three years in a row means a huge amount.
“We’re still the same independent, family-run clinic we were on day one. The difference is that thousands more people have trusted us with their cat’s care, allowing us to grow our team and continually improve the service we offer, and we’re incredibly grateful for that.”