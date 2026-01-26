26 Jan 2026
Margot Hunter was described by colleagues as a “a supportive and inspiring influence”.
Margot Hunter, clinical director and joint founder of Dunedin Vets in East Lothian, with dog Lucy.
Tributes have been paid to vet Margot Hunter, who died last week.
Mrs Hunter, a clinical director at Dunedin Vets in East Lothian, died on Tuesday 20 January.
She had been receiving palliative care at the Marie Curie Hospice in Edinburgh after being diagnosed with grade 4 pancreatic cancer, which had spread to her liver, in 2024.
Born in Stirlingshire, she studied veterinary medicine at the University of Glasgow and graduated in 1986.
Alongside fellow vet Chris Monk, she established Dunedin Vets in Tranent in 1994, subsequently adding branches in North Berwick, Prestonpans and Dunbar.
Mr Monk, who raised £3,255 for Pancreatic Cancer UK earlier this month by taking on the Strathpuffer cycling challenge in support of Mrs Hunter, led the tributes to her.
He said: “Margot and I have known and worked with each other for our entire professional careers. She always had a supportive and inspiring influence in everything we did.
“She always wanted to do the very best for her patients, their owners, and the team. Throughout her career, she was always keen to learn and improve her own skills, and she helped train many veterinary nurses at the practice.
“She was always happy to take the lead in charitable activities, such as the local gala, and loved taking part in practice social activities. Her love and devotion to veterinary practice life was second to none. She will be sadly missed, but her legacy lives on.”
Dunedin Vets joined the VetPartners group in 2017.
VetPartners chief executive Jo Malone said: “Margot was a true inspiration to me and many others whose lives she touched. She was passionate about being a vet and devoted much of her life to the veterinary profession.
“Since Margot and the team at Dunedin Vets joined VetPartners, she brought that passion to our group and we feel blessed that we had the opportunity to work with her. She had such a positive effect on everyone who came into contact with her and she will be very sadly missed.”
Mrs Hunter raised money for cancer charities in 2025, including £1,300 for Pancreatic Cancer UK as part of the charity’s Run 28 Miles in February campaign, while her daughter Laura ran Edinburgh half marathon in May to fund-raise for Macmillan Cancer Support.
The veterinary surgeon received an award from VetPartners in December in recognition of the respect and high esteem in which she is held by colleagues.
Mrs Hunter’s funeral will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Edinburgh, on Wednesday 11 February at 2pm.