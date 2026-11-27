27 Nov 2026
Coalition of bodies emphasised the economic case for change as they called on a senior minister to help secure parliamentary time for the measures.
Image © chrisdorney / Adobe Stock
A coalition of veterinary associations has set out the economic case for legislative reform as they urged a senior minister to back the cause.
Representatives of 21 separate organisations have signed a letter to House of Commons leader Sir Alan Campbell, which seeks his support for the measures to progress during the next parliamentary session.
The letter, released through the BVA, argued reform of what it described as “woefully outdated” legislation would “deliver tangible benefits across several of the Government’s priorities”.
It continued: “The veterinary sector contributes an estimated £19.4 billion to the UK economy every year and supports more than 310,000 jobs.
“Veterinary practices play a vital role in local communities and provide access to quality care, while veterinary professionals support a thriving agricultural sector and rural economy.
“Their work spans the food supply chain: maintaining animal health and welfare on farms, supporting disease control, protecting public health and the environment, facilitating trade, and underpinning food safety and supply chain resilience.”
The letter also praised the Government’s “commitment to reform” highlighted in its White Paper on legislative reform published earlier this year.
But it added: “Delivering that ambition now requires support across government, reflecting the profession’s contribution to public health, trade, research and development, local communities and education.”