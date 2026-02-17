17 Feb 2026
A vet who swapped South Africa for northern England is now a record breaker after completing the world’s fastest half-marathon while dressed in a mammal costume.
Vet Danny De Vries from Clifton Lodge Vets in his rhino costume.
Danny De Vries took almost 90 seconds off the previous best time for completing the distance while dressed as a mammal during an event at the Croft motor racing circuit near Darlington.
Inspired by the plight of the species in his native South Africa, the vet has also helped to raise funds for the anti-poaching charity Save The Rhino.
Dr De Vries, who works for the VetPartners-owned Clifton Lodge Vets, had hoped to beat the previous record at last year’s Great North Run and admitted he had been “honestly gutted” not to do so.
He said: “I knew I couldn’t just give up. I’m doing this for the rhinos, and that meant booking another race and giving it another go, no matter how hard it was.
“On the day itself, I decided I’d just give it my best shot. When I realised halfway through that I was about two minutes ahead of the record pace, I knew I had to dig deep.”
A fund-raising page remains open and Dr De Vries added: “As a vet, it is natural to want to help those who can’t speak for themselves.
“I don’t want the rhino to become extinct and any money I raise will go to a charity trying to protect rhinos and reduce the illegal horn trade.”