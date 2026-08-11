11 Aug 2026
Wales’ new governing party has backed the idea of an independent vet school, but university officials insist they are focused on delivering “first-class education”.
Aberystwyth University. Image © Adwo / Adobe Stock
A Welsh university has played down the prospects of becoming an independent provider of veterinary education, despite the potential for political support.
Officials at the University of Aberystwyth have instead praised their “strong working relationship” with the RVC, following the graduation of its first veterinary cohort.
But Welsh Government figures have described the school as a “key strategic investment”, though they remain tight-lipped over whether plans are being developed to meet pre-election commitments connected to it.
Questions over the future of veterinary education provision in Wales have become more significant after Plaid Cymru ended more than 25 years of Labour government when they took power after May’s Senedd elections.
Its manifesto pledged backing for “the development of an independent veterinary school in Aberystwyth – to support the training, recruitment and retention of vets in Wales, promoting delivery through the medium of Welsh”.
At present, veterinary students spend the first two years of their degrees at Aberystwyth before transferring to the RVC’s Hawkshead campus in Hertfordshire. So far, the Welsh Government has not directly answered questions on whether work towards delivering that commitment is now being done.
But a statement to Vet Times said: “Aberystwyth University’s School of Veterinary Science is a key strategic investment for Wales, and we remain committed to its growth and success.
“The school supports the rural economy by training vets to have a strong understanding of Welsh agriculture, animal health and public health priorities. This is also the only vet course in the UK where some parts of the course can be taught and assessed in Welsh if students choose.”
First minister Rhun ap Iorwerth also hailed the work of the veterinary sector as a critical part of the prevention element in his administration’s wider health agenda when he addressed the BVA Welsh branch’s annual dinner at Cardiff Castle last month.
He said: “You are central to that – protecting our animals, food, economy and society – whether dealing with current diseases, the rising tide of new threats, including possible pandemics, arising from climate change or other drivers, or ensuring responsible ownership sits alongside the well-being benefits of companion animals in people’s daily lives.
However, an Aberystwyth spokesperson insisted the team’s focus was on delivering “first-class education” and meeting professional and public needs within Wales.
She added: “We are very pleased to have a strong working relationship with the RVC and are halfway through a 10-year contract with them. We welcome the Welsh Government’s support for the school and look forward to maintaining a close relationship with ministers and officials regarding future developments.”
The final cohort of students under the current agreement will begin its studies in the autumn of 2031. But any changes may require the support of at least one other party in the Senedd due to Plaid’s status as a minority administration.
The challenges of delivering its policy agenda were highlighted when the administration lost a supplementary budget vote in the Senedd before the summer recess, amid a dispute with unions over education funding.