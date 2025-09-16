16 Sept 2025
The AVS president has said moves to admit more students to vet schools should herald wider action to maximise the new recruits’ impact.
Image: xy / Adobe Stock
An increase in the number of students being accepted on to UK veterinary degree programmes is “encouraging” but insufficient on its own, student leaders say.
Early indications of a significant rise in admissions have been largely sustained, with latest available data showing a near 5% rise compared to the same point last year.
But although it welcomes the trend, the Association of Veterinary Students (AVS) has warned other challenges within the sector must also be addressed.
Its president, Jayson Hughes, said: “While the increase is encouraging, it needs to be matched by adequate resources, training capacity and long-term workforce planning to ensure students can thrive and the profession can benefit fully.”
The level of admissions has perhaps carried greater significance this year amid growing public concerns about the diversity of aspiring clinicians entering the sector.
Although no specific subject area data is available, figures from the university admissions body UCAS show the trends of rising admissions of black and Asian students, as well as others with refugee status or from areas of known low participation in higher education, have continued this year.
However, the latest published statistics showed 2,540 students had been accepted on to veterinary science degree courses as of 29 August.
That figure is higher than any recorded at the same stage during the period for which data is available, since 2019, and up by 120 from the previous highs seen in 2021 and 2024.
Mr Hughes said the figures highlighted “the continuing appeal” of the veterinary profession and offered the potential both to “ease workforce shortages and strengthen veterinary services”.
However, he added: “At the same time, we are mindful of the challenges that come with this growth. Increased numbers place added pressure on placements, EMS opportunities, teaching capacity and student well-being support.
“If expansion outpaces available opportunities, there is also a risk of oversaturation in the job market, which could leave graduates struggling to find appropriate roles and progression routes.”
Models compiled for the RCVS by the Institute for Employment Studies, and released late last year predicted a 50% increase in the number of vets registered to practice in the UK over the next decade but warned shortages were likely to continue, particularly in areas like government service.