3 Jun 2026
Donations will be matched by VetPartners as Vetlife is its chosen charity of the year.
Julia Shrubb, who is taking on a half marathon, with her dog Willow.
A team from VetPartners is taking on a gruelling trail run challenge in a bid to raise money for a leading veterinary sector charity.
The group’s founder and chief executive, Jo Malone, equine business development director Roger Dixon and equine vet Julia Shrubb will take on the Lakeland Trails on 7 June to fund-raise for Vetlife.
Mr Dixon will take part in the marathon event – a complete circuit of Coniston Water – while Dr Shrubb and Mrs Malone, who will be joined by her daughter, Lancaster University student Molly, will take on the half marathon.
VetPartners raised more than £35,000 for Vetlife last year and has named it as its chosen charity of the year for 2026.
Vetlife received more than 6,000 contacts to its helpline, which provides emotional support for members of the veterinary community, in 2025.
Mr Dixon, who has taken part in the marathon event once before, said: “I am looking to improve my fitness after moving out of clinical work, and to raise money for a great cause at the same time.
“As a regular visitor to the Lakes, this is also the perfect excuse to visit the area to train so I can enjoy unbeatable views and varied terrain.”
Julia, a vet at Three Counties Equine Hospital in Tewkesbury, who chairs VetPartners’ equine clinical board, added: “I was looking for a new running challenge when Roger suggested this event in the Lake District.
“It’s such a stunning part of the UK, and I’m hoping the views will help take my mind off the 2,500ft of ascent.”
A JustGiving page has been set up to receive donations, which will be matched by VetPartners.