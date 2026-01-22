22 Jan 2026
Vet group also announces Vetlife as chosen charity for 2026.
Victoria Beasley (left) and Stephanie Hubbard, of Minster Vets, took part in the Great North Run in their fund-raising efforts.
VetPartners has celebrated a record year of fund-raising in 2025, with almost £400,000 donated to worthy causes.
The group raised £376,453 for 138 charities and other causes, the highest ever total it has assembled in a year.
Colleagues raised £214,300 through a range of endeavours and charity challenges, while VetPartners donated £162,153 via its charity fund that matches money raised by team members.
The total included £23,268 for its UK chosen charity of 2025, Air Ambulances UK, while VetPartners Ireland raised £5,391 for Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind and £7,082 for Guide Dogs Northern Ireland, its chosen charities of 2024 and 2025.
The group also raised £35,219 for Vetlife, which it has named as its chosen charity for 2026.
Fund-raising efforts included Goddard Vets’ Caroline Frith running the London Marathon and a half-iron man event in Warsaw, Park Vets’ 40km relay walk, Viking Vets’ Bristol 10k, Ash Tree Vets team members climbing Snowdon and an RVN duo completing the Great North Run.
Group head of environmental, social and governance Hannah James, who oversees fund-raising activities, said: “Every year, our colleagues throw themselves into fund-raising for our chosen charity and other causes that are close to their hearts.
“People are prepared to do incredible feats that often demand physical and mental toughness, and they also put so much effort into arranging events.
“We’re always touched by the stories behind the fundraising as, often, it is to support causes that are really special to them or to their family, colleagues or friends. The fundraising reflects how caring and compassionate the veterinary community is as people go all out to help others.”
On Vetlife, she added: “Vetlife does so much to support the veterinary community, so we are looking forward to raising as much money as possible to help the great work they do.”
VetPartners recently celebrated reaching the milestone of £1 million donated to charitable causes ahead of its 10th anniversary.