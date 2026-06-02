2 Jun 2026
Ecologist Matt Shardlow described fipronil and imidacloprid’s damage to British waterways as “one of the most significant pollution events in recent history”.
Image: everydoghasastory / Adobe Stock
The VMD’s role as an environmental regulator has been called into question by a new review into the ecological impact of flea treatments.
Ecologist Matt Shardlow examined a range of evidence, including scientific studies and environmental agency data, as part of an independent review published by Wildlife and Countryside Link (Link).
The 212-page review found fipronil and imidacloprid “are causing severe and potentially irreversible harm” in “one of the most significant pollution events in recent history”, with more than 8,000kg of each flowing through British waterways into the sea over the past 11 years.
It models UK pollution levels and indicates fipronil and imidacloprid pollution levels need to be reduced by approximately 98% and 84% respectively, to bring pollution back to potentially acceptable levels.
In the review, Mr Shardlow found the actions of the Government’s flea treatment roadmap “weak, ineffective and not to have resulted in any significant change”.
He argued the VMD had failed “to take any significant action to identify or remedy the pollution levels” or “take protective steps in other cases where veterinary medicines are harming the environment”, calling into question its suitability to be an environmental regulator.
The review sets out 46 recommendations it says will quickly reduce pollutant levels and address regulatory shortcomings if implemented, including urgent updates to environmental assessment reports of all flea treatments containing either ingredient. It also calls for an investigation and formal review of the VMD’s environmental regulation of veterinary medicines ahead of potential reform and restructuring.
Mr Shardlow described his findings as “very concerning”, although he noted the vet sector has “been doing more than the other sectors” regarding the issues and credited the BVA for being “appropriately engaged” and “appropriately concerned”.
In April, the VMD launched a consultation on flea and tick treatments ahead of a potential change to their general sale marketing authorisation.
Mr Shardlow said Link would be submitting his review in its response, but on the consultation said: “I don’t think that’s enough. I think it’s a baby step, a tiny change.”
The VMD launched a campaign in May offering pet owners fresh guidance on using spot-on parasiticides safely.
He said: “[The VMD’s] argument seems to be that if people have advice that will reduce the pollution, but the trouble is that all of the evidence suggests it’s people using [parasiticides] according exactly to the label that’s causing the pollution.”
A Defra spokesperson encouraged Link to respond to the consultation, saying it “is another important step towards reducing forever chemicals in our waterways and protecting the nation’s wildlife”.
A VMD spokesperson added: “We recognise the benefits of fipronil and imidacloprid and the role they play in protecting pets and people from parasites and the diseases they carry.
“However, these substances are entering our watercourses and could be contributing to wider environmental impacts.
“We want to hear as many perspectives as possible in this consultation to help us maintain appropriate market availability while also protecting our animals and the environment.”