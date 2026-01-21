21 Jan 2026
The VMG has launched a new entry-level leadership course for professionals and organisations across the veterinary sector.
The 10-hour CPD course, Introduction to Veterinary Leadership and Management (iVLM), promises accessible and affordable training covering essential knowledge and skills for those new to leadership, taking on additional responsibilities or aspiring to lead within their organisation.
Pitched at Level 3 standard, it covers topics including leadership theories and styles, emotional intelligence, communication styles, motivation, and mental health and well-being.
It is also said to offer a clear progression route into the VMG’s Qualified Veterinary Leader programmes, including the VMG/ILM Level 5 Award (AVLM), Certificate (CVLM) and Diploma in Veterinary Leadership and Management (DVLM).
The iVLM is said to be inspired by VMG president Rebecca Robinsion, for her championing of the development of non-clinical skills across all roles within veterinary practice during her year in office.
VMG learning and development manager and RVN Amy Martin said: “Supporting VMG members and non-members alike to learn and grow is our goal and we’re committed to making high-quality training and development accessible to everyone in the sector, wherever they are on their leadership journey.
“The new iVLM gives learners the essential tools they need to begin leading with clarity, purpose and professionalism. Those who want to go further can then progress to the CVLM.”
The group has also relaunched a series of 10 standalone CPD modules, each providing 25 hours of CPD at Level 5, for individuals looking to hone in on specific aspects of leadership.
Mrs Martin added: “Our new CPD modules also support leaders who want to strengthen their knowledge or develop their skills in particular areas of leadership.”
The VMG recently announced its 2026 congress, held from 22-24 April in Stratford-upon-Avon, will feature a theme of “United in Leadership”.