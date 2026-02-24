Steamed hay is often preferred by owners (and some horses), as soaking can be challenging – especially in winter – and is unpalatable to some horses. Steamed hay feeding was shown to have beneficial effects on clinical scores, BALF neutrophilia and lung function in horses during sEA exacerbation, although the effect was more pronounced when a purely pelleted diet was fed11. While steaming of hay is beneficial in many horses, it may not be appropriate for all horses. A 2025 study showed a mild, but significant, deterioration of lung function and inflammation in horses with sEA when fed steamed hay compared to dry hay for four weeks12. The authors suggested the lack of differences with dry hay could be due to the unexpectedly mild exacerbation during this study. A second study also showed no consistent improvements in respiratory signs in horses fed steamed hay13. As such, if clinical signs persist or worsen when a horse is changed to steamed hay, haylage or soaked hay (or pasture and a pelleted feed) should be used.