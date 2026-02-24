Traditionally, the advice has always been to use sterile isotonic fluids for wound lavage, but following human evidence summarised in the BEVA Primary Care Guidelines on wound management, tap water could be considered (Freeman et al, 2021). The use of antiseptics, such as povidone iodine or chlorohexidine, in addition to lavage fluids, is common, but evidence for use is actually more debatable. Indeed, these antiseptics are cytotoxic and must be used at an appropriate concentration, but such a concentration has not been scientifically elucidated (Freeman et al, 2021). Proper cleaning and debridement are essential wound bed preparations prior to closure due to the contaminated nature of equine wounds. Although contamination does not equal infection, infection is likely to develop when there are greater than 106 bacteria per gram of tissue (Frees, 2018).