FRE is the most common type of CIE, accounting for more than 50% of cases. These dogs are often younger and present with milder clinical signs. Hydrolysed diets or novel protein diets (homemade or commercial) are usually among the first choices. It is important to raise awareness of the relevance of dietary management as a first-line treatment in CIE. In one study, two-thirds of cases initially considered non-responsive to diet responded to a different diet trial, and many treatment-naive cases improved with exclusive dietary management3. Another research group reported similar findings, with 19 out of 24 dogs reclassified from NRE to FRE over a one-year period4.