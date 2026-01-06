Even during a standard health check, a thorough assessment of the teeth and oral cavity can transform the appointment into a mini dental clinic. Nurses can provide education alongside clinical scoring, rather than simply recording findings. For example, if a pet’s dental score is three or four, it is important to explain to the owner what this means, the potential impact on their pet’s health and the steps that can be taken to help. Many owners may not realise the severity of dental disease, so guidance on home care, diets, chews, tooth brushing and professional treatment options is essential to support oral health and slow disease progression.