After the festive season, many pets will have received gifted treats and owners may also have leftovers from Christmas dinners and other celebrations. While it can be tempting to continue offering these, doing so may slow down weight loss progress or contribute to further weight gain. Owners should be encouraged to set clear boundaries around treat use and be advised to continue with measured, nutritionally balanced meals, ensuring any treats remain within the pet’s daily calorie allowance. At times, a gentle reminder that being “cruel to be kind” is an act of genuine care that can help owners understand that these small sacrifices support their pet in achieving a healthier, happier and longer life.