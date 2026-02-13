13 Feb 2026
Ep 133: Vets on the Ukraine front line, with Daria Ponomarenko and Mark Johnston
Mark Johnston and Daria Ponomarenko.
As the fourth anniversary of Russia’s invasion in Ukraine approaches, vets in the country – many of whom are fighting or serving as combat medics on the front lines as well as managing their clinics – are facing shortages of vital medicines and equipment.
At the same time, rabies cases in wild and stray animals are on the rise, putting vets in further danger during the conflict.
Ukrainian vet Daria Ponomarenko and ProSalus Foundation vice-president Mark Johnston, who visited the country last year, join Chris Simpson to discuss the issues facing vets as the war rages on and appeal for vital donations.
Veterinary professionals can donate medicines, equipment and supplies, or make a financial donation, at the ProSalus website or by contacting Dr Johnston at [email protected].
ProSalus is also holding a silent auction of Ukrainian art, raising funds for the Ukrainian Small Animal Veterinary Association.
Podcast music: “Funky Chunk” Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com), licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 License http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/