15 Oct 2025
SPVS officials have warned of “significant implications” from some of the authority’s ideas, as they also faced criticism for a lack of focus on potential technological solutions.
Image: ZinetroN / Adobe Stock
Regulators’ reform plans for the UK veterinary sector risk stifling innovation and even limiting its care capacity, a prominent professionals’ group has warned.
SPVS leaders say they want to “strengthen transparency and client confidence without undermining the diversity, care and independence that define our profession” in response to the Competition and Markets Authority’s (CMA) proposals.
Meanwhile, technology bosses have also criticised the authority, claiming their provisional remedy decisions failed to consider how digital options could widen treatment access.
In a statement responding to the CMA’s provisional remedies, SPVS welcomed the authority’s call for the prioritisation of new veterinary sector legislation.
But board member Kate Higgins added: “Although many of the remedies reflect best practice, some others could have significant implications for day-to-day practice life, particularly for small and independent practices already operating under considerable pressure.
“While we support the principle of informed client choice, it’s vital that any changes are proportionate and workable in real practice settings.
“Increased administrative and compliance burdens risk diverting precious time away from patient care and could unintentionally limit innovation in how veterinary services are delivered.”
The society said it is working with the BVA and Federation of Independent Veterinary Practices (FIVP) to ensure those issues were reflected during the new consultation process and upcoming hearings with the CMA.
Dr Higgins added: “Our goal is to achieve remedies that strengthen transparency and client confidence without undermining the diversity, care, and independence that define our profession.”
Meanwhile, VMG president Rebecca Robinson urged professionals to take part in the consultation process and pledge to support its members through the changes which are implemented.
Although the group said it supported many of the paper’s proposals “in principle”, it plans to review the document before contributing to a joint consultation response with groups including the BVA, BSAVA, BVNA and SPVS.
Dr Robinson added: It’s important to acknowledge proposals we believe will be beneficial, while also explaining why others may be challenging or burdensome to implement in practice.
“Inevitably, the CMA’s final recommendations will require changes to how practices operate and it’s essential that these changes are implemented effectively.”
But veterinary technology firm Vet-AI expressed disappointment at the lack of reference to digitally based options in the report, despite describing the review as “timely and necessary”.
Sam Webster, the company’s CVO, said: “While the proposed reforms may improve visibility, they do little to increase accessibility or affordability.
“True competition will only be unlocked when access to veterinary care is no longer limited to those who own physical premises.
“Only by enabling alternative, tech-enabled models of delivery can the sector genuinely broaden choice and lower costs for pet owners.
“Technology is the key to a fairer, more sustainable model of pet care – one that meets the needs of both owners and clinicians.”