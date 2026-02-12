12 Feb 2026
A Stoke-on-Trent practice is the first to adopt the firm’s new inspiring vet care identity.
From left: dispensing technician Michelle Clark, student vet nurse Chloe Money and vet Ewa Crutchley with dogs Merlin and Gorge.
A Staffordshire veterinary practice has become the first to adopt a major care provider’s new branding for its UK operations.
IVC Evidensia has become the third large veterinary group in three months – and the second this week – to unveil a fresh look for its practices.
The new brand – inspiring vet care – has been pioneered at Lime Tree Vets in Stoke-on-Trent, with more due to follow in the coming months.
The company said it expects the rollout, including updated signage, client materials and digital platforms, to be completed before the end of the year.
IVC’s UK and Ireland chief executive, George Dymond, said: “Today’s launch is an important step in strengthening how we explain who we are and the excellent care we deliver.
“Inspiring vet care brings our UK network together under one clear and consistent message whilst retaining the local name.
“Our vets are pivotal to their local communities and everything we do is aimed at supporting them in providing quality care.
“We believe this new brand will support our teams, improve client understanding and help us champion the standards of clinical excellence already happening across our practices every day.”
The launch of the new IVC brand comes just two days after Medivet revealed it was changing its identity to Medivet and Partners to reflect its changing ownership model.
The CVS Group unveiled its own new brand, CVS Vets, at a practice in Sheffield in December.
IVC said its brand “simplifies” the presentation of its services and had been “rigorously tested” to ensure it met the priorities of both veterinary professionals and pet owners.