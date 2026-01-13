13 Jan 2026
Large businesses and professional groups have voiced their unease at the coverage from the BBC programme.
A major care provider has accused the BBC of smearing veterinary professionals over claims made in a television documentary screened last night.
The BVA has also urged clinicians to “make a difference” following the Panorama broadcast by supporting its drive to help showcase their work in practice.
But another professionals’ group has argued the programme should have gone further in highlighting the potential consequences of regulators’ current plans to reform the sector.
The programme, entitled “Why Are Vet Bills So High” highlighted broader concerns about the cost of care, plus new allegations of clinicians feeling pressured by bosses to generate revenue.
That prompted an angry response from the firm at the centre of the claims, IVC Evidensia, which had already voiced its concerns about the programme ahead of its broadcast.
The corporation has insisted the programme was made in line with its editorial guidelines.
But an IVC spokesperson said: “As we and others in the profession warned against, the BBC has ignored the nuances in veterinary care and used highly disputed figures to create their own headlines.
“This does nothing to help pet owners and only maligns thousands of professionals, including our own dedicated teams, whose priority is to provide care for their patients.”
A senior source from another of the sector’s large veterinary groups, also claimed the programme had presented “tired tropes” about the sector.
He added: “It didn’t add a lot to the public’s understanding of veterinary care and it seemed naïve.
“Professional organisations whether independent or corporate do monitor their performance and they do usually ask for payment from clients up front. That shouldn’t be surprising.”
But British Veterinary Union chair Suzy Hudson-Cooke claimed the programme “didn’t do enough” to explore the reasons for rising prices, while the Progressive Veterinary Association (PVA) was critical of its handling of the ongoing Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) investigation.
It said: “Panorama didn’t examine any shortcomings in the CMA’s proposed remedies, which in our view could threaten the survival of independent practices – and their ability to provide nuanced and affordable care.”
Earlier today, two senior veterinary figures argued the programme had highlighted key issues relating to client expectations and how the sector is regulated.
But BVA president Rob Williams argued clinicians can help to challenge the narrative by supporting its #InSafeHands campaign, which seeks to reveal more of the work done in practice.
The group confirmed last week that it had met the programme’s makers last month and emphasised issues including the negative impact of some media coverage.
Dr Williams said: “I urge vet teams to visit our campaign page download and share our short films and together we can make a difference.”