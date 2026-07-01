1 Jul 2026
A large veterinary group has launched an advertising campaign alongside local partners to “counter misconceptions” about its ownership model.
Medivet and Partners said it is running “hyperlocal” adverts across Greater London featuring 27 of its partner vets, with whom it co-owns their practices.
The company said the campaign demonstrates and champions the bond between local vets and their communities and promotes local ownership of clinics.
It has bought advertising space on tubes, buses and rail stations, as well as digital and radio spots, with the campaign running until the end of August.
Medivet unveiled new branding earlier this year amid plans for all of its clinics being co-owned and led by local partners by the end of 2026.
In May, it said it ended the financial year 65% partner-led, up from 40% a year prior.
Medivet marketing director Rebecca Morrison said: “Local vets are community heroes who go above and beyond to care for our beloved pets. It is only right we put them front and centre of everything we do.
“Finally, our community partner vets are getting the limelight they deserve. They truly are the face of Medivet and Partners.
“Pet owners want to place their trust in clinics which are owned by a local vet with a passion for the area and a community connection.
“We want to show a nationwide provider rooted in local communities, offering the very best in quality of care.”