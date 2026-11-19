19 Nov 2026
Group says vets will have chance to co-own and lead new clinics with initial investment from £20,000.
Charlotte Morgan, Medivet partnership director, and UK CEO Ben Jacklin.
Major vet group Medivet and Partners today (19 November) announced plans to set up 50 new clinics by 2028.
Unveiling its plans on day one of London Vet Show, the company said 50 vets would have the chance to lead veterinary businesses with an initial investment starting at £20,000.
Medivet and Partners said the move built on its existing partnership model and its commitment to “keeping veterinary local”, which it said enabled vets to partner in, and run, their own practices while benefiting from being part of its wider group.
Medivet first announced restructuring proposals in November 2025, which meant transitioning all its practices to a co-owned model led by what it described as “partners” by 2027.
It formerly rebranded to Medivet and Partners in February this year, and in May said 65% of its practices were partner-led – up from 40% by the end of 2026.
Today, it reiterated its hope of encouraging more vets to consider setting up in partnerships.
Ben Jacklin, chief executive of Medivet and Partners, said: “We have spent the past 12 months demonstrating the appetite in our profession for partnership and for local ownership of veterinary clinics. As we complete that journey, I’m delighted to announce that we will be building 50 more brand-new sites next year and creating 50 opportunities for vets to open and own their own practice.
“Our passion is bringing practice ownership within the grasp of vets who don’t necessarily have access to large sums of money, who don’t always want to put their house on the line, who can’t work every weekend, and who can’t afford not to be earning while the practice builds its scale.
“We believe these 50 greenfield sites deliver exactly that, and a whole new generation of vets will continue to have opportunities to own their practice, earn significantly more than they can as employed vets, and build a meaningful retirement plan for themselves and their families.”
Medivet and Partners said it would announce details of locations and opening dates as plans progress.